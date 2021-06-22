In the Prince of Wales Stakes, there is a lot of heart and class.

In what turned out to be an epic edition of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, Love had to fight hard for a triumphant return.

Aidan O’Brien’s twin Classic heroine was back on the track for the first time in 300 days, having completed a clean sweep of three 2020 victories by adding the Yorkshire Oaks to her 1000 Guineas and Oaks triumphs.

In the absence of Lord North, who would have been her market challenger but had to withdraw due to the fast ground, Love, the 11-10 favorite, won – but had a fight on her hands all the way up the straight as James Fanshawe’s Breeders’ Cup champion Audarya launched a tenacious charge.

Love, though, was undeterred and won by three-quarters of a length against Audarya, who was also running for the first time since last year, with O’Brien’s second-string Armory third.

Love’s relaxed demeanor – on the fast footing, which suits her so well – helped her keep enough in hand when she needed it in the final two furlongs, and Ryan Moore had the victor settled in front, with Audarya and My Oberon pulling hard behind.