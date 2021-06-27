In the Pretty Polly thriller Thundering Nights, Santa Barbara is denied.

In a thrilling finale to the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, Thundering Nights just edged out Santa Barbara.

Thundering Nights was in action in America just 23 days ago at Belmont, where she was beaten by Mean Mary by a nose in a Grade Two.

Santa Barbara, on the other hand, was racing in her third Group One of the season, and after finishing second in both the 1000 Guineas and the Oaks, she showed the brilliance that had Aidan O’Brien raving about her in the spring.

Epona Plays, who has been developing, set out to make the lead and was just trailed entering the final furlong.

Shane Crosse committed to Thundering Nights (16-5) at that point, and she ran over a length clear, but Ryan Moore had been patiently waiting for Santa Barbara to hit top speed, and she gradually drew level with Thundering Nights.

Inside the final 100 yards, the two were locked together – but in the final few strides, Joseph O’Brien’s four-year-old, who was giving 12lb to her younger competitor, began to pull away and won by a neck.

Crosse won his second Group One victory of his career after winning the Fillies’ Mile last season with Pretty Gorgeous.

“She’s a fantastic mare, she’s very tough, and she rises to the situation every time you ask her a question,” O’Brien said.

“She’s never raced a terrible race in her life, and I’m thrilled for her owner, Shapoor Mistry. I’m so proud of her.

“Whenever she goes to the front, she always takes a quick glance around, and she did it again today, but when the other one approached her, she really fought back.

“Broome had just nabbed her on the line one day, but she got an opportunity to fight back today, and she took use of it.

She has choices in America, such as the Beverly D., as well as the likes. (This is a brief piece.)