In the Premier League’s most costly kit list, Liverpool and Nike are ranked second.

In terms of the cost of a typical adult jersey, Liverpool’s 2021/22 home kit is tied for second place with Chelsea.

On Liverpool’s online site, the Reds’ home shirt costs £69.95.

Liverpool’s home kit was introduced in May, and it was largely favorably received. The kit featured the iconic red jersey, red shorts, and red socks, all of which were inspired by the 1964 season.

Only Manchester City’s (Puma) and Tottenham Hotspur’s (Nike) shirts, both of which cost £70, are more expensive than Liverpool’s.

The Reds’ current home shirt is much more expensive than other clubs in the competition, with the average price of a Premier League replica top projected to hit around £60 this season.

Norwich City, with a top costing £50, has the lowest in the league, followed by Brighton with a top costing £52.

Liverpool also has the joint-second most expensive junior top in the Premier League, with a home junior jersey costing £54.95 – the same as Chelsea’s.

Only Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have a more expensive junior shirt, which costs £55 each.

Liverpool is also one of the few clubs that sells “authentic” shirts, which are identical to the ones worn by the players on the field.

Unlike the men’s and junior shirts, Liverpool’s authentic jersey costs £99.95, making it the sixth most costly in the Premier League.

Manchester City once again tops the list with a £110 authentic top, followed by Tottenham Hotspur (£105), Chelsea (£104.95), Arsenal (£100), and Wolverhampton Wanderers (£100).

Liverpool will wear their 2021/22 home kit for the first time on August 14 when they visit to Norwich City.