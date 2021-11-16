In the Premier League, Liverpool was given a triple injury boost ahead of Arsenal.

Three important Liverpool players have returned to training ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Arsenal, giving the Reds a big injury boost.

On Tuesday, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and James Milner were all seen being put through their paces at Kirkby ahead of the Gunners’ weekend visit.

Henderson was practicing separately after being withdrawn from the England squad over the weekend due to a slight injury sustained during the Reds’ 5-0 World Cup qualifying success over Albania at Wembley last Friday, a game in which he scored and assisted.

Milner was also practicing alone on the field as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of Liverpool’s last four matches.

Mane was able to participate fully in the training after returning early from international duty with Senegal after being pulled off with a rib injury after only 28 minutes of their match against Togo on Thursday.

There was no trace of hobbled Naby Keita or calf injury victim Joe Gomez, while Curtis Jones, who was seen in the gym earlier this week, was also absent as he recovers from an eye condition suffered earlier this month.

And Liverpool are awaiting word on Andy Robertson’s fitness after he was pulled off late in Scotland’s 2-0 win against Denmark on Monday with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

Loris Karius, who had missed two months earlier in the season due to a shoulder injury, was also among those exercising at Kirkby.