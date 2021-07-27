In the Olympics, which country is BER? At Tokyo 2020, IOC Country Codes will be used.

According to the International Olympic Committee, the initials BER stand for Bermuda (IOC). Bermuda’s Flora Duffy won the women’s triathlon race on Tuesday, giving the British overseas territory its first Olympic gold medal.

According to the Tokyo 2020 website, Duffy won the running phase of the triathlon, which featured a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer cycle ride, and a 10-kilometer run.

Duffy won the final race with a time of 1:55.36, a minute and 14 seconds ahead of the silver medalist, Georgia Taylor-Brown of the United Kingdom, the 2020 world champion.

The IOC has designated BER as one of the nation and territory codes for the 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

The Russian Olympic Committee, or ROC, is one of the other recognized NOCs. Due to a doping scandal, Russia has been barred from major sporting events since 2019. For significant and persistent doping infractions, the country is facing a two-year ban.

The ROC allows Russian athletes to compete in Tokyo 2020 even if they are unable to represent their country.

Russian athletes who can show they were not involved in the doping crisis and have remained clean have been allowed to compete under the ROC flag at this year’s Olympics.

Only the IOC has the ability to recognize a NOC. “Together with the International Sport Federations, the NOCs are a part of the Olympic Movement under the direction of the IOC,” according to the IOC website.

The NOCs’ objective, according to the website, is to “grow, promote, and safeguard the Olympic Movement in their individual nations in conformity with the Olympic Charter.”

At Tokyo 2020, the IOC will use country and territory codes.

The IOC codes for the 206 NOCs recognized by the IOC, as listed on the Tokyo Olympics website, are listed below.

