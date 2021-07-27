In the Olympics’ Cutest Moment, Two 13-Year-Old Skateboarders Congratulate Each Other

Two 13-year-old skateboard champions shared a sweet hug after receiving their gold and silver medals, which has since gone viral.

Momiji Nishiya, 13, of Japan, won the Olympic gold medal in women’s street skateboarding on Monday, becoming the first female skateboarder to win a gold medal at an Olympics and one of the youngest gold medalists in Olympic history.

Rayssa Leal of Brazil, who is also 13, won the silver medal, making her the South American country’s youngest-ever Olympic medalist.

The youngsters shook hands as they exited the skate park after completing their last runs, then Leal drew her adversary in for an emotional hug.

The athletes completed their victorious embrace with a fun fist bump, which drew a flurry of ecstatic responses on social media.

“Watching these two 13-year-old giants win gold and silver and then congratulate each other is fantastic and adorable,” Dante Bastos tweeted with a video of the pair.

Another woman wrote, “I have a new top 5 favorite sports moment.” “Nishiya Momiji and Rayssa Leal, both THIRTEEN, fist bump after winning gold and silver in the first ever Women’s street skateboarding final.”

More competitions are scheduled to take place until August 4th, marking the sport’s Olympic debut.

On the podium are THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLDS.

Monday’s competition also produced what is thought to be the youngest Olympic podium ever, with bronze medalist Funa Nakayama of Japan, who is only 16 years old. Fourth place went to Alexis Sablone of the United States.

Nishiya, the Olympic gold medalist, struggled at the start of the competition, missing crucial landings on her first two tricks. The 13-year-old, on the other hand, restored her confidence by landing her final three routines, scoring 4.15, 4.66, and 3.43, for a total of 15.26.

