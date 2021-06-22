In the next round of Euro 2020, England should have no fear, according to Raheem Sterling.

After defeating the Czech Republic, Raheem Sterling feels England should go into the Euro 2020 knockout phase fearless.

England topped Group D with a 1-0 triumph at Wembley thanks to the Manchester City forward’s second goal of the tournament.

In the final 16, the Three Lions will face the Group F runners-up, which may be France, Germany, or Portugal, and Sterling remains upbeat.

“You are going to have to face the top teams at some time,” he told ITV. “That is the whole point of being in the tournament, which is to challenge yourself.”

“From the outset, our goal was to win the group. It’s tournament football, so things will be tough at times, but we need to keep doing what we’ve been doing as a club, which is being steady and taking chances when we can.”

With the Three Lions yet to surrender, Sterling defended England’s pragmatic approach in the group.

“You win football matches if you don’t surrender goals, and we’ve been doing that pretty well,” he remarked.

“People were dissatisfied with our performance against Scotland a few days ago; we didn’t score, but we didn’t surrender, which is the most important thing.”

Sterling also hailed Jack Grealish, who set up his 12th-minute winner, and Bukayo Saka, who were making their tournament debuts.

He stated, “They got into the pockets really well, they were positive, and it’s fantastic to have these individuals around you who can generate goals.”

“It’s part of tournament football; different players are required for certain matchups. They are enormous in comparison to what we need to accomplish.”

England’s last-16 tie will take place at Wembley on Tuesday, and Saka believes that home advantage will be crucial, regardless of who they face.

He continued, “It’s vital for us to be here at Wembley because we’ve played here a lot and won a lot.”

"We have a lot of confidence playing in front of a crowd; our fans are an additional man for us, and it will give us a big lift.