In the most recent census, Nepal added a third gender category.

For the first time, Nepal’s census has added a third gender category, which the Himalayan nation’s LGBTQ population hopes will result in expanded rights.

Since Saturday, officials from the Central Bureau of Statistics have been visiting homes across the country of 30 million people, offering respondents the option of selecting “others” as their gender in addition to male and female.

With groundbreaking legislation implemented in 2007 barring gender or sexual orientation discrimination, Nepal already has some of South Asia’s most progressive laws on homosexuality and transgender rights.

In 2013, Nepal adopted a third gender category for citizenship documents, and two years later began issuing passports with the “others” category.

However, homosexual and transgender Nepalis and rights advocates claim the 900,000-strong LGTBQ minority still experiences prejudice, notably in the areas of jobs, health, and education.

LGBTQ activists claim that a lack of data has impeded their ability to receive benefits to which they are entitled.

“Once the census data is available, we can use it as proof to advocate for our rights. Pinky Gurung, President of LGBTQ rights group Blue Diamond Society, said, “We can make demands proportional to our demographic size.”

However, only one of the more than 70 census questions is related to gender, and opponents believe the results will be limited.

The census, according to Rukshana Kapali, a transgender woman and activist who has filed a Supreme Court appeal challenging the methodology, is “problematic” and “cannot capture the genuine facts of the LGBTQ population in Nepal.”

LGBTQ persons have been afraid to identify themselves in the past, according to rights organizations, but they are encouraged to be more open this time.

“As part of our promises to gender equality, we are counting the population with the ‘others’ category,” Dhundi Raj Lamichhane, director of the statistics bureau’s population branch, told AFP.

“This time, we engaged with representatives of LGBTQ organizations and intend to publish a more reflective output.”