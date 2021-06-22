In the most recent article, Liverpool fans notice a hint to Ibrahima Konate’s squad number and other facts.

Liverpool supporters have picked up on some minor clues in Ibrahima Konate’s latest social media tweets, including the defender’s possible squad number.

Last month, the 22-year-old signed a permanent deal with the Reds after coming on a free transfer from RB Leipzig.

He signed a five-year contract at Anfield after the club met his £36 million release clause with the Bundesliga team.

Since the contract to send him to Liverpool on July 1 was confirmed, Konate has been on vacation for the past few weeks.

Konate recently shared a video on Instagram of numerous individuals brandishing red flares while You’ll Never Walk Alone played in the background.

The defender tagged the photo with the location of the French Riviera, with the message “thanks for everything Big Boss” and a mention of Melcy Luxury, a concierge service.

Now, more posts have surfaced, some of which bear a striking resemblance to Konate’s new club, according to Liverpool fans with keen eyes.

Konate was photographed in front of a cake with the Liverpool badge on it, as well as many bottles that appeared to portray the defender wearing a Reds shirt in front of the club’s logo.

Another fan page’s post appears to give a hint at the number he’ll wear at his next club.

While at RB Leipzig, Konate wore number six, but he appears to be taking Gini Wijnaldum’s number after the midfielder’s move to PSG, with one photo showing him posing next to a number five balloon.

The centre-back is expected to arrive at the AXA Training Centre in the middle of next month for the start of pre-season training with Liverpool.