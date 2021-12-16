In the midst of uncertainty, Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is rumored to be in contact with Arsenal striker Mesut Ozil.

The future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Arsenal is uncertain at the moment, as the Gabonese striker was stripped of his captaincy and grounded for alleged lack of devotion to the Gunners.

The Gunners have kept the 32-year-old out of their recent games, the most recent of which came against West Ham United.

The Gunners defeated the Hammers 2-0, demonstrating that they could win without the Gabonese international.

The future of Aubameyang, on the other hand, remains uncertain.

Mikel Arteta, the club’s manager, explained why Aubameyang was benched, although he dodged queries about whether he may play again.

For the time being, Arteta dismisses his absence and claims that Aubameyang is simply “ineligible.”

“He was ineligible for this game, and that was the end of it. This game is no longer available. We’ll talk about it in the near future “When asked by BT Sport, Arteta stated.

A previous coach, who is aware of Aubameyang’s current situation, expects to speak with the troubled striker shortly.

Thomas Tuchel, the current Chelsea manager, is no stranger to Gabonese football.

Both worked together at Borussia Dortmund, with the German coach receiving his first major coaching award in 2017.

Tuchel is sorry for the turn of events involving Aubameyang and will attempt to contact him at some time.

“At some point, I will. “I’m sad he’s in trouble,” Tuchel remarked, according to The Mirror. “I believe in his good character, but I am not a member of his club or in this scenario. It’s all about my appearance and relationship.” There is still no certainty on Aubameyang’s future plans.

After missing training on December 10, he was initially left out of Arsenal’s roster against Southampton.

Following his victory over the Saints, he was stripped of his captaincy and informed that he would not be playing against the Hammers.

“The decision that we as a club have made is quite obvious. When asked about the troublesome striker, Arteta explained, “We believe he has failed to be dedicated at the level that we all anticipate and agreed.”

The Gunners face Leeds on Saturday, December 18, and Arteta has yet to say if Aubameyang will play.

If he stays out, things might grow tense in the coming months, especially with the January transfer market looming.