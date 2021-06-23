In the midst of transfer rumors, Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to decide on Liverpool after Euro 2020.

Xherdan Shaqiri has stated that he will make a decision about his future with Liverpool after Euro 2020.

Shaqiri is presently representing Switzerland at the World Cup and has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer.

In his first season with the Reds, the 29-year-old signed from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 and scored six goals in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Shaqiri, on the other hand, has battled to get consistent playing time in recent years, making only seven starts last season.

He appears to be evaluating his Liverpool future, despite the fact that he has two years left on the five-year contract he signed when he arrived to Anfield.

When asked about his Liverpool future at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, he said, “At the moment, I don’t really want to talk about it.”

“I have a contract there, and after the Euros, I’ll talk to my agent,” he says. We’ll assess the situation before determining how to proceed.”

Following a 0-0 draw with Wales in their first Euro 2020 group game on Saturday, Shaqiri’s Switzerland will play Italy on Wednesday night.

Roberto Mancini worked with Xherdan Shaqiri for eight months at Inter Milan in 2015 and believes he is one of Europe’s top playmakers.

“I think Xherdan is a fantastic player,” Mancini stated after his side’s 3-0 triumph over Turkey on Friday night.

“At Inter, he accomplished what he needed to do, but the club was still rebuilding at the time. He is, in my opinion, one of Europe’s top No 10s.”

