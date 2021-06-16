In the midst of transfer rumors, Memphis Depay is completely focused on Holland.

Despite his upcoming move to Barcelona, Memphis Depay insists on remaining focused.

When his contract with Lyon expires at the end of the month, the 27-year-old is set to join the Nou Camp on a free transfer.

He is presently preparing for Holland’s Euro 2020 match against Austria, which takes place on Thursday, and the former Manchester United player is remaining composed.

“The transfer will be clear, we have to wait, and I don’t want to say anything else,” Depay stated. Everyone knows I’ve been linked to Barcelona in recent months, so let’s just wait for it to happen. The information will be available as soon as it becomes available.

“Right now, our attention is on the Dutch team; we want to finish first in the group, which is why we need to win. We place a high value on it.

“Tomorrow is a crucial game; we must concentrate on each game individually, play game by game, and begin the tournament in this manner. Austria is the focal point.”

After losing a 2-0 lead, Frank De Boer’s team came back to win an exciting Group C opening, defeating Ukraine 3-2.

They arrive in Amsterdam with the intention of seizing control of the gang.

“We started off incredibly well against Ukraine, and if we could have kept that up in the second half, it could have been 3-0 or 4-0, but it was a fantastic signal,” Depay added.

Marko Arnautovic has been suspended by UEFA for “insulting another player” during Austria’s 3-1 win against North Macedonia on Sunday.

Captain David Alaba had to restrain Arnautovic, who is of Serbian descent, after he celebrated his late goal and appeared to direct words toward opponents Egzon Bejtulai and Ezgjan Alioski.

“It was horrible news for us; Marko will be missing, and we will miss him, but we must compensate as a team,” stated boss Franco Foda.

“We considered placing him in the starting XI, but now we have to reconsider.” People make errors, but we believe in him and stand by him.

“Yes, we have. (This is a brief piece.)