In the midst of transfer rumors, Liverpool’s stance on Brighton player Yves Bissouma.

Yves Bissouma, a midfielder for Brighton and Hove Albion, has not been approached by Liverpool.

According to reports on Friday, the Reds have approached the Seagulls about a potential transfer for the Mali international.

Following the free sale of Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, Jurgen Klopp has been linked with bringing in a midfielder this summer.

As they assess the long-term make-up of their midfield, Liverpool has been keeping an eye on a number of prospective targets.

The 24-year-old Bissouma, according to The Washington Newsday, isn’t among those the Reds consider a possibility right now.

Bissouma has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United and is thought to be valued around £40 million by Brighton.

The South Coast club, on the other hand, is under no real pressure to sell after bringing in £50 million with the transfer of defender Ben White to Arsenal.

The lone new signing for Liverpool this summer is French centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who joined from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

With the sale of six players, the Reds have raised more than that amount, and have spent the summer prioritizing new contracts for key players such as Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson.