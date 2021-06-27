In the midst of transfer rumors, John McGinn represents Liverpool’s past as well as a possible future.

Andy Robertson has been the sole representative of Liverpool’s strong Scots history since his arrival at Anfield in 2017, but could Steve Clarke’s national team captain soon be joined by one of his compatriots?

John McGinn has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent days, and a story in today’s Athletic indicates that Jurgen Klopp’s side is particularly interested in the Aston Villa midfielder.

Since the Dutch international’s contract expired and he signed a lucrative deal with petrodollar-fueled Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool has a large Gini Wijnaldum-shaped hole in the middle of the park to fill.

It’s unclear whether the 26-year-old McGinn will play with fellow Glaswegian Robertson at club and international level, but if he does join the Reds, he’ll be following in the footsteps of so many of his countrymen.

Until Robertson’s signing, the once-bustling talent pipeline from north of the border appeared to be slowing.

Not only had the Premier League’s increasingly global nature pushed top clubs to seek beyond their immediate neighbors when it came to recruitment, but Scotland itself no longer produced the great footballers that had been the backbone of the English club game for well over a century.

Shortly after Robertson’s departure to Liverpool in 2017, then-Scotland manager Gordon Strachan controversially attributed his country’s recent difficulties on the football pitch on DNA.

Strachan, who stands at just 5ft 6in, bemoaned the fact that some international opponents were taller than him, saying, “Genetically, we are behind.”

Given that statistics looking at the top 50 teams throughout the world in 2015 indicated that world and European champions Spain were the shortest, Scotland second, and Portugal, who went on to win Euro 2016, third smallest, it sounded like a shady justification.

Scottish football fans also pointed out that some of their greatest heroes, such as Jimmy Johnstone, Billy Bremner, and Archie Gemmill, were all “little guys” who never let their size hold them back.

Liverpool has traditionally been a city inspired by its Celtic neighbors, and the Reds are no exception. The summary comes to a close.