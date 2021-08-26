In the midst of trade rumors, the Sixers’ new ‘Three-Point Specialist’ makes an arguable Ben Simmons claim.

Ben Simmons has been praised by a newcomer to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following the three-time All-disappointing Star’s post-season performance, several NBA teams are reportedly skeptical that Simmons can still be of significant service on the floor.

Simmons, according to Georges Niang, the Sixers’ “newest three-point specialist,” is still the type of player who can lead a club to a championship.

On Sirius XM NBA Radio, Niang stated of Simmons, “The kid’s an All-Star.” “Obviously, you’re saying it takes a specific type of player to fit in with the Sixers, but I believe he’s a piece of the puzzle that helps you reach to that stage, as I said, where you can win a championship.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said, “but like I said, I’m a tremendous fan of him and his abilities.” “I have no idea what will happen, but they don’t pay me well enough for me to make those decisions.”

Simmons’ future with the Sixers is now unknown, and the possibility of a trade remains a possibility.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are rumored to be in talks with the Philadelphia 76ers about a possible Simmons deal.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the reported deal may require a third team in order for Philadelphia to gain the most out of the 25-year-departure. old’s

An unnamed NBA scout in the Eastern Conference, on the other hand, projected that while a Simmons trade “looks more likely than not,” it may not happen right away because “no ideal place” for the point guard exists.

The scout told Sports Illustrated’s FanNation that Simmons’ worth is almost secondary to the fact that his unique approach (a defense-first player who isn’t a threat to shoot and has a non-traditional influence on both ends) makes finding a fit tough.

“Not to mention that his most enduring picture from last season is of him passing up the easiest shot on the court. As a result, even when a deal appears to be more likely than not, it may take some time to happen. To be honest, there isn’t an appropriate location for him.”

Last season, Simmons was a crucial member of the Sixers’ strong regular season team, which concluded with 49 wins and 23 losses, averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists per game.