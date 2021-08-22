In the midst of the Harry Kane transfer saga, Manchester City signs a promising striker.

Manchester City has completed a deal to sign a talented striker.

Manchester City announced Friday that Liam Delap has signed a new three-year contract extension with the club, and will remain a Citizen until 2026.

The 18-year-old striker, who has been dubbed “a striker of enormous promise” by the club, is delighted to have been able to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Delap told Manchester City’s official website, “It’s definitely a great success for me.” “I am overjoyed. I’ve been here for two years and have enjoyed every minute of it. I adored the place and everyone who lived there. I’m excited to do even more.”

He added, “I’ve got everything here.” “I’ve just fallen into place here, which is why I’ve pledged my future to this area. Someone will always be there to help you. They make you feel so welcome, and you get the best coaching and play with the top players, so your game improves.”

In 2019, Delap entered the club’s academy and quickly developed into a goal-scoring striker. His hard work and natural talent earned him a first-team debut last September, when he started and scored in City’s 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth.

In the 2020-21 season, he made two more senior appearances, one in the English Premier League against Leicester City and the other in the FA Cup victory over Birmingham City.

Delap, on the other hand, rose through the ranks of the Elite Development Squad (EDS), scoring 24 goals in 20 games to help Man City win the Premier League 2 title for the first time. The teenager won the league’s Player of the Season award as a result of his great accomplishments.

Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Derby County have all been linked with a loan transfer for Delap before to the contract extension. Manchester City, on the other hand, was adamant about keeping the prolific scorer, according to Goal.

According to Sporting News, the only thing that may have altered Manchester City’s mind about Delap was if the club could buy a well-rounded striker, with Tottenham’s Kane still the top priority.

Kane’s dedication to Tottenham has been a heated topic in recent weeks, with the England captain still yet to play for the club.

In response to the situation, Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo stated that Kane has been training with the club and that “all players” are likely to do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.