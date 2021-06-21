In the midst of the Billy Gilmour Covid controversy, England advances to Euro 2020.

After Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were placed in isolation after Scotland’s Billy Gilmour tested positive for coronavirus, England qualified for the Euro 2020 knockout phase without kicking a ball.

On Monday morning, the Scottish Football Association stated that the 20-year-old midfielder had received a positive Covid-19 result and would miss Tuesday’s crucial Group D match against Croatia.

Gilmour’s man-of-the-match performance in Friday’s 0-0 draw at Wembley, where he mingled with Chelsea teammates Mount and Chilwell, boosted Scotland’s qualification ambitions.

Following consultation with Public Health England, the England duo is being forced to isolate on the eve of Tuesday’s match against the Czech Republic as a precaution, with conversations regarding the matter ongoing.

Gareth Southgate is perplexed by the fact that Gilmour’s strong performances appear to be having a greater influence on the Three Lions than on Scotland, although any tension with qualification was alleviated by results elsewhere on Monday.

At the reconfigured Euros, four of the best third-placed teams advance to the knockout phase, with England’s four points ensuring that they will be in that group regardless of what happens against the pool-leading Czechs.

Despite generating negative lateral-flow tests on Monday afternoon following negative findings in Sunday’s set of UEFA pre-match PCR tests, Southgate expects to be without Mount and Chilwell for Tuesday’s match.

I can’t say it’s not bothersome. We don’t know if they’ll be fine for (Tuesday) or if they’ll be out for ten days, so there are a lot of unknowns right now.

“Well, we don’t know at the moment,” England manager Gareth Southgate said when asked about the duo’s availability for the group finale.

“Obviously, there has to be some question, but there are still a lot of conversations and investigations going on behind the scenes, so they’re isolated for the time being, and we’ll find out in the next 12 hours or so.”

“In terms of the team, we’ll have to go over things with the players in the morning,” he continued. (This is a brief piece.)