In the midst of tensions, the US sees ‘substantive’ talks with Russia.

As the two powers met in Geneva in a new attempt to bring stability to a tense relationship, the US announced it had undertaken “professional and substantive” talks with Russia on arms control.

The closed-door meetings were a follow-up to last month’s summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, which was also conducted at the Swiss diplomatic hub, and which both described as open and business-like.

According to images released by the US mission in Geneva, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov rubbed elbows and wore face masks as they launched the discussions.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated, “The meetings in Geneva were professional and substantial.”

In a statement, he said, “We remain dedicated, even in times of crisis, to preserving predictability and decreasing the risk of armed conflict and the threat of nuclear war.”

He added that the two parties decided to meet again in September and communicate informally until then while they decide what subjects to explore.

During a visit to Brussels on Thursday, US officials will advise NATO partners on the discussions, he said.

The talks focused on “maintaining strategic stability, weapons control prospects, and risk reduction measures,” according to a statement from Russia’s foreign ministry.

The two sides discussed “further development of collaboration,” according to the statement.

The meetings were centered on arms control, a complex issue that the Biden administration has previously shown a willingness to cooperate with Russia on by extending the New START nuclear arms reduction accord.

Bonnie Jenkins, who was approved as the undersecretary of state for arms control and international security affairs just a week ago, took part in the discussions, which the State Department stated would aim to “set the framework for future arms control and risk reduction initiatives.”

The meetings will allow Moscow to “see how serious our US colleagues’ thinking is in terms of establishing a concentrated, active dialogue in strategic stability,” Ryabkov told Russian news outlets on Tuesday.

“I would not increase the bar of expectations,” he added.

The diplomacy comes as the two countries are at odds on a number of fronts, with Washington accusing Moscow for a wave of cyberattacks that Russia claims responsibility for.

Biden accused Putin on Tuesday of disseminating “misinformation” in order to sabotage the 2022 US congressional elections.

He called it a “complete invasion of our sovereignty.”

