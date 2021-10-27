In the midst of stalled contract talks, Barcelona ‘wants’ $131 million star Ronald Koeman to stay.

FC Barcelona’s head coach has stated that he wants Ousmane Dembele to extend his contract.

Dembele has yet to sign a new contract with Barcelona, which expires at the end of the 2021-22 season. However, he has been linked with a transfer elsewhere, with three Premier League clubs, Liverpool FC, Manchester United, and Newcastle United, all being mentioned.

“The most important thing is that we want him to stay with us. It’s crucial, and he’s capable. The goal is to rejuvenate. Also, if he does not choose to renew, we must discuss as a club the best course of action. Still, we haven’t talked about what we’ll do if he doesn’t renew,” Ronald Koeman was quoted as stating in his recent press conference by soccer news outlet Football Espana.

Dembele, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona for $131 million in 2017, has fallen short of expectations. Dembele has reportedly been asked to accept a lower income than his current $12 million per year as part of the new deal. While he has yet to respond to Newcastle, the club is willing to pay Dembele a higher salary, which would bring his annual income to $17 million.

The 24-year-old Frenchman is now out of commission after undergoing surgery for a major injury over the summer. This season, he has yet to make an appearance for Barcelona. In truth, the club had accused Dembele of secretly initiating talks with Liverpool and Manchester United.

The contract negotiations between Barcelona and Dembele’s representation have not gone well thus far. The Catalans, on the other hand, are not in a hurry since they want to grant the France national a new contract until 2025.

Furthermore, according to Marca, Barcelona has not ruled out the idea of releasing Dembele, as they did with Ilaix Moriba in the summer when he refused to renew his contract and sought a transfer abroad.

Dembele has only made 81 appearances for the club in La Liga in the last four seasons, and a total of 118 appearances in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing 21 assists. Aside from his injury difficulties, the attacker is a gifted player.