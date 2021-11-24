In the midst of Mo Salah’s contract renewal saga, Liverpool rumor has it that the Reds are eyeing an MLS goal machine.

Liverpool may be interested in bringing in a strong striker from outside Europe.

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota, the Reds boast probably the best frontline in English football so far.

HITC stated that Liverpool is among the clubs interested in signing FC Dallas goal machine Ricardo Pepi, indicating that some changes are on the way.

Liverpool has been keeping an eye on Pepi since last month, according to the report.

Other famous European clubs, such as Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Ajax, have joined the Reds.

Pepi’s probable transfer to Liverpool, if it goes through, might be the most costly in MLS history, with a price tag of roughly £11 million ($15 million), according to the report.

After scoring 13 goals in his last 31 MLS games, Pepi garnered the interest of big-name European clubs.

In addition, the 18-year-old has three goals in six appearances for the United States national team.

What’s more intriguing is that Pepi insists that playing in Europe is the “next stage” in his meteoric rise.

“I know I’m ready for the next level,” Pepi told Fox Sports recently. “Europe is the next phase.” “I have to be cautious about what I pick,” he continued. “A World Cup is coming up, and I want to be ready to play, so I need to make sure I’m available.” I’m not in the mood to sit on a bench. That’s essentially how I’m going to make my selection.” Liverpool is allegedly negotiating Salah’s contract renewal at the moment.

There have been widespread speculations that Jurgen Klopp’s side has been unable to obtain a new contract for the Egyptian superstar, who is reaching the end of his current Liverpool contract.

This means that the Reds must agree to a new contract with Salah or risk losing the prolific scorer for nothing.

Ramy Abbas Issa, Salah’s agent, is reportedly “working hard” to finalize his new Liverpool deal, according to Give Me Sport, citing reputed transfer insider Dean Jones.

Whatever the future holds, one thing is certain: unless Klopp alters his view, Liverpool is unlikely to be proactive in recruiting players, particularly forwards.

“Now people are saying, ‘You need to recruit two strikers of Sadio [Mane] and Mo [Salah’s calibre.’ Klopp stated early in the season, “That cannot be the solution because we cannot do that.”

“It’s fine if other teams signed guys. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.