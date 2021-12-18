In the midst of Manchester United and Liverpool rumors, Steve McManaman makes a transfer claim for Jude Bellingham.

Manchester United ‘need’ Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to Steve McManaman, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Just over a year after moving to the Bundesliga, the 18-year-old has been linked with a return to England.

Bellingham is reportedly being pursued by Liverpool, United, and City, while McManaman believes he is required at Old Trafford.

He told Horseracing.net, “He [Bellingham] has all the attributes to be a superstar.”

“When you look at the teams and sides who would be interested in buying him, Manchester United would require that type of central midfielder.” With Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, and Bernardo Silva, Manchester City has a lot of talent.

“Liverpool has Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho. Of course, he’s a fantastic player, but whether Liverpool requires him right now is another matter.

“Henderson is nearing the end of his professional career. Also, James Milner. So Liverpool could always sign another centre midfielder, but the squad is already overcrowded.

“I believe United require a centre midfielder in the mold of [Bellingham],” McManaman remarked.

“Manchester United, if there’s one team that needs a player like Jude Bellingham, it’s them.”

Despite having a well-stocked midfield, Liverpool is said to be ‘leading the race’ for the young starlet, according to a recent report from the Mirror.

According to the article, Jurgen Klopp has selected Bellingham as a long-term replacement for Henderson and Fabinho, but the team may have to break their transfer record to secure him.