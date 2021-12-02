In the midst of Manchester United and Liverpool links, Barcelona has set a two-week deadline for the $131 million star to decide his future.

FC Barcelona has reportedly given Ousmane Dembele a two-week ultimatum to decide his future at Camp Nou.

Dembele, whose current contract with Barcelona expires in six months, has yet to sign an extension and will be free to negotiate with other teams as of January 1. The club has requested the Frenchman to make a definitive decision by December 15. According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, it is Dembele’s agent who is holding down contract talks, further aggravating Barcelona.

According to soccer website Teamtalk, a third Premier League club is keeping an eye on Dembele’s contract issue, in addition to Manchester United and Newcastle.

According to reports, Moussa Sissoko, Dembele’s agent, has been purposefully prolonging contract discussions by requesting clarification on Dembele’s role at the club, and the Catalans fear the former is attempting to sell his client to the highest bidder.

Barcelona have previously accused Dembele of secretly holding negotiations with a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

One of the issues highlighted in Xavi Hernandez’s first press conference after taking over as Barcelona’s new head coach last month was Dembele’s contract extension.

Prior to the 2017-18 season, the France international moved from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona for $131 million. Dembele, on the other hand, has struggled to live up to the price tag, owing to injuries that have hampered his progress at Camp Nou thus far.

Xavi, the former Al-Sadd manager, feels Dembele is still capable of great things and wants to help him recapture his form.

Dortmund was forced to miss the first half of Barcelona’s 2021-22 season due to a knee injury. He made his first appearance of the season in early November, but was sidelined by a hamstring injury shortly after. The French player was forced to miss two further games as a result of this.

Dembele has only played three competitive matches for Barcelona this season and has yet to score. He came off the bench in Barcelona’s last two outings.