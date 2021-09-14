In the midst of Liverpool transfer whispers, Youri Tielemans gives an update on his future.

Youri Tielemans, a midfielder for Leicester City, has stated that he is “open to everything” with regards to his future.

The Belgium international’s current deal at the King Power Stadium expires in two years, and he has yet to renew it.

In the summer transfer season, Tielemans was rumored to be a target for Liverpool, but a deal for the 24-year-old failed to materialize.

Since joining the Foxes in 2019, his assured performances have sparked interest from major teams, but Tielemans isn’t in a hurry to make a decision.

“There isn’t much of an update. I’m willing to try anything. He told Sky Sports, “The transfer market has just closed, but I want to keep as many alternatives open as possible.”

“I will give everything for the club as long as I am here. I’ve already done so, but I’ll continue to do so. The contract dilemma is something that happens in football all the time; it’s a common occurrence.

“Discussions are ongoing; I’m not saying I’m going to sign, nor am I saying I’m not going to sign. “We’ll see.”

Last season, Tielemans scored the game-winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, ensuring Leicester’s first title in the competition.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers understandably does not want to lose the former Monaco midfielder.

“I hope we can keep him for longer,” Rodgers stated a few days before the summer transfer window closed. Jon (Director of Football, Jon Rudkin) is meeting with his representatives.

“He is a consummate professional, a lovely man, and a pleasure to work with. He is completely concentrated on his football and does not allow himself to be distracted. As I previously stated, I will do everything I can to assist him in continuing to progress, and he will continue to do the same for us.

“Our connection just keeps going for me and Youri. Hopefully, we will be able to find a solution in the future.”