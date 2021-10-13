In the midst of Liverpool transfer whispers, Gary Lineker answers to Pedri Barcelona’s contract update.

According to rumours, Barcelona and youngster Pedri have struck an agreement on a deal.

In recent weeks, the 18-year-old has been the subject of numerous transfer rumours, with Liverpool being one of the clubs rumoured to be interested in him.

Pedri has only made four first-team appearances for the La Liga club this season, but he made 37 league appearances last season in a breakout season.

He’s a talent with a bright future, and Barcelona is desperate to keep him, so much so that they’ve reportedly included a large release clause in the new contract.

Potential suitors will have to pay €600 million (£509 million), according to Goal, while Fabrizio Romano claims the clause is closer to €1 billion (£849 million).

It’s a large fee for such a young player, but his long-term future appears to be with Barcelona, with a contract extension until 2026 allegedly close to being completed.

On Twitter, pundit Gary Lineker reacted to the news, writing, “That’s one helluva release clause,” in response to Romano’s tweet.

Pedri’s current contract at Camp Nou is scheduled to expire at the end of the season, which has apparently alerted clubs all across Europe, with reports linking him to Liverpool in recent weeks.

However, the Reds’ ‘hopes’ of signing the youngster appear to have been crushed, and with the reputed jaw-dropping release clause, any future chances will be slim.

Following Lionel Messi’s surprising departure to Paris Saint-Germain this summer due to financial concerns, this will be a positive development for Barcelona.