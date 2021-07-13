In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumours, Jurgen Klopp addressed a message to Saul Niguez and Renato Sanches.

John Barnes, a former Liverpool player, has explained why he thinks Saul Niguez and Renato Sanches would fit in at his old club.

Niguez has been a crucial player for Atletico Madrid for the previous six years, and he shone last season when his team won La Liga.

However, there are rumors that Diego Simeone’s side may be looking to cash in on the 26-year-old, who signed a lucrative nine-year deal in 2016.

Sanches, on the other hand, was linked with the Reds in January and went on to excel at the Euros after helping Lille win the Ligue 1 title last season.

And Barnes believes the Spain international, who the Reds have long admired, possesses all of the qualities required to fit in with Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

“Saul is a good fit for the group. He’s a hardworking midfielder who can play both offensively and defensively,” he told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

“Gini Wijnaldum is a goal-scoring attacking midfielder for Holland, whereas he didn’t score many goals for Liverpool.

“However, he is capable of doing both, which is exactly what we require. I don’t think our style of play would fit Kevin De Bruyne, and you might argue that De Bruyne is better than Saul.

“However, Klopp has a style of play that says, ‘This is what I want.’ Saul is a capable individual. Adama Traore is also a member of the front three.

“He might suit us for what we want – a player that is direct, swift, and quick. Klopp is doing the right thing by focusing on the players he desires.”

“Renato Sanches is quite similar, a midfielder who used to be a winger and works hard, chases back defensively, drives the ball forward,” the Kop legend said of the Portugal international.

“He seems like he’d fit in nicely. I don’t tell to people in tournaments that they’ll make it after two or three games.

“People were talking about Denzel Dumfries and recommending that he join Liverpool.

“However, he may not be as good or consistent for the rest of the year. Clubs look for players who have done well in the past. The summary comes to a close.