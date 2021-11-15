In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Steve McManaman explains why Marco Asensio should join Arsenal.

In the midst of ongoing rumours with Liverpool, Steve McManaman feels Marco Asensio is a “Arsenal type player” and has backed the Real Madrid star to join the Emirates.

According to a source from Spain, the Reds are one of five clubs interested in signing the playmaker.

According to the source, Asensio is considering leaving Spain due to offers from the Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga.

According to the article, in addition to the Reds, AC Milan, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus are all waiting for his decision on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.