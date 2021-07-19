In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Saul Niguez’s negotiations with Barcelona have reportedly broken down.

Liverpool’s alleged pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez appears to have received a boost.

Barcelona has reportedly dropped out of a contract to buy the 26-year-old this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo via AS.

The La Liga heavyweights were reportedly eager to negotiate a part-exchange deal for Saul, in which Antoine Griezmann would have moved in the opposite direction.

However, the source claims that talks between Barcelona and Atletico have fallen down and that “there is no turning back.”

Griezmann’s pay demands are said to have been a big stumbling point in negotiations with Atletico, culminating in the deal with Barca failing.

Barcelona needs to sell Griezmann to bankroll Lionel Messi’s new deal, according to the source, although a return to the Spanish city remains unlikely.

Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atletico Madrid, recently issued an update on Saul’s future, stating that further information would be available shortly.

Cerezo also stated that he had no idea if Liverpool had made an offer for Saul, but he would not rule out the possibility.

Cerezo is cited as saying to Mundo Deportivo, “I have no notion, they haven’t informed me anything, I don’t know anything.”

“I have no idea how the negotiations are going, or even if they are happening, but there isn’t much you can do to predict what will happen.

“In football, anything is conceivable, but in Griezmann’s situation, I don’t know and haven’t asked.”

When asked about Saul, Cerezo remarked, “A lot of people will ask about all the players, as they always do,” but “I don’t know if Liverpool has responded in this situation.”

“We have a technical service that is really good at what they do and will be aware of everything.”

Liverpool have denied any current interest in a transfer, according to club insiders, but Saul is thought to have a large following at Anfield and was close to signing for the Reds during the Brendan Rodgers era.