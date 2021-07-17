In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Saul Niguez’s agent speaks out.

Saul Niguez’s agent has spoken out in the wake of reports that the 26-year-old could be moved by Atletico Madrid this summer.

Since the departure of Gini Wijnaldum to PSG, many have believed that Saul may be the man to fill the vacuum left by the Dutchman, with the Reds apparently ready to sign him.

Barcelona, along with Liverpool and other European giants, appears to be interested in signing the midfielder.

With the Catalan giants desperate to clear their wage bill, a mooted transfer involving Atletico Madrid’s Saul and Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann might be made.

However, while sources imply that the mooted deal could go through, Marca claims that Griezmann’s high salaries could be a stumbling block.

As a result, Barcelona is eager to offload the Frenchman, who is one of the club’s biggest earners, in order to cut their hefty wage cost and register its new acquisitions.

Joshua Barnett, Saul’s agent, has done little to dispel rumors that his client may leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

“Nothing has been decided,” he told Diario AS. “Saul has as many possibilities to stay as he has to leave.”

“Saul will do what is best for him in the future.”

The Reds will be keeping a close eye on the Spaniard’s status as they attempt to improve their midfield.

.