In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Renato Sanches teases a move on Instagram.

Following the free transfer of Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool fans have been thrilled with the midfielder’s performances for Portugal at Euro 2020 and have urged for him to be brought to Anfield.

Sanches has reportedly been connected with a number of clubs in Europe, including Liverpool.

In the latest twist in his tumultuous transfer drama, the former Bayern Munich midfielder shared a photo of himself on a private plane with the caption “Around” on Instagram.

Joao Felix, an Atletico Madrid player and Portugal teammate, replied with eyes and smirking emojis, leaving the door open to speculation based on the cryptic response.

It’s not the first time he’s stoked the rumors; in late June, he responded to Arsenal defender Gabriel’s “Come to Arsenal” tweet by saying he’s waiting for a “invitation.”

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique urged the former Swansea midfielder to replace the departed Wijnaldum after his performance against France at this summer’s European Championship.

He stated, ” “Renato Sanches has left everyone speechless tonight.

“This is the man I’d like to take Gini’s place. He takes his place on the great stage. He’s only 23 years old and has already won the league with Lille. This guy is a beast, and he knows how to control the middle like Gini did.

“He’s physically superior to others, and he appears to be a fantastic fit for Klopp. He also possesses the same creative quality that Gini possessed.”

According to the ECHO, Sanches is not an option for the Reds because he is considered too pricey for the position he would hold in the squad.

According to rumors in Germany, Bayern Munich is interested in re-signing the midfielder and may seek to exercise a buy-back clause in the contract that sent him to Ligue 1.