In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Kylian Mbappe makes a strong claim for Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah has been dubbed “one of the best players in the world” by Kylian Mbappe, who admits to being a huge fan of the Liverpool attacker.

Mbappe has established himself as a top talent at Paris Saint-Germain in recent years, but he must make a decision on his future as Real Madrid and other teams scout him.

Salah, like the French striker, has demonstrated his skill on a consistent basis and is widely regarded as the best player in the world at the moment.

Despite his brilliant achievements, the Egyptian winger was denied individual honours and placed a dismal seventh in the Ballon d’Or rankings this year.

At Thursday night’s Globe Soccer Awards, the 29-year-old was nominated for another award, but it was Mbappe who was crowned the 2021 Men’s Player of the Year. The other four nominees were Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe may have beaten Salah to the prize, but the 23-year-old forward was full of admiration for the Liverpool star during his acceptance speech.

“When it comes to Mohamed Salah, he’s one of the best players on the planet,” Mbappe stated.

“He was the sixth finalist on the Globe Soccer Awards’ [Men’s Player of the Year] list, and he has a lot of goals for Liverpool.”

“I enjoy watching him play because he makes a difference.” He’s a fantastic player.” Salah finished two places ahead of Mbappe in the Ballon d’Or this year, with 63 points more than the 2018 World Cup winner.

But it was Messi who led the way with 613 points, much ahead of both Salah (121) and Mbappe (58).

While Madrid remain the clear favourites to get Mbappe from PSG, Liverpool have been linked with a bid for the Frenchman.