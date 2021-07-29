In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Kylian Mbappe makes a PSG admission to Neymar.

Kylian Mbappe admits that winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain is his goal.

As his contract in France enters its last year, Mbappe has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid.

However, his most recent statements, which he made to teammate superstar Neymar, offer PSG hope that he would sign a new contract with the club.

With now-Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara in the ranks at Bayern Munich, the Parisiens came agonizingly close to winning the European Cup in 2020, but were left heartbroken after Kingsley Coman secured victory for Hansi Flick’s side.

Mbappe is quoted by the Mirror as saying, “I’m not very good as a journalist,” in a discussion with teammate Neymar Jr for the club’s official magazine. What would I ask Neymar if I had the chance?

“After everything you’ve accomplished, what is your major dream?” Mbappe enquired.

“With PSG, I want to win the Champions League, and with Brazil, I want to win the World Cup. And is it to win the Champions League for you, Kylian?” Neymar was the one who responded.

“Why not another World Cup?” Mbappe said, to which Neymar replied, “No, the next World Cup is for me.” I have the same question for Kylian. After winning the World Cup, what is your next great goal?”

“My ultimate desire is to win the Champions League with PSG, that would be fantastic,” Mbappe said.

“Winning another World Cup, on the other hand, would be fantastic.”