In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Karim Adeyemi answers to Harvey Elliott’s article.

Karim Adeyemi, who is connected with Liverpool, has been seen wishing Harvey Elliott well following his devastating ankle injury against Leeds United.

Elliott has been providing regular updates for Reds fans since being carried off on a stretcher at Elland Road over the weekend, and in his most recent post, he detailed the results of his surgery.

The 18-year-old was treated in London yesterday, and he posted a photo of himself after undergoing treatment, along with the comment, “Operation was a success.” Thank you all so much for your incredible support.

“It’s time to get back on track. There is a golden sky at the conclusion of the storm. YNWA.”

Since then, his article has received over 8,000 responses from people expressing their support for the adolescent, one of them is Adeyemi.

Liverpool are allegedly considering a January signing for the Salzburg striker as the Reds strive to bolster their attacking options.

“Get better soon bro,” Adeyemi wrote in an email to Elliott.

So far this season, the German attacker has been on fire, scoring six goals in his first seven league outings.

Adeyemi has a contract with the Austrian club until 2024, although he is also a target for Barcelona and Bayern Munich.