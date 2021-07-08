In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Kalvin Phillips’ agent confirms his client’s future with Leeds.

Despite the increased interest in the midfielder’s performances during Euro 2020, Kalvin Phillips has stated that he has “no desire” to leave Leeds United.

The 25-year-old has established himself as Gareth Southgate’s trusted central midfield lieutenant, starting all six of England’s matches en route to Sunday’s final against Italy, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been used as a substitute.

His strong play has revived curiosity about his future, with the Reds being one of the clubs connected with him following the free transfer of Gini Wijnaldum.

Phillips’ agent, Kevin Sharps, has cautioned potential suitors that his client would not be looking for a new club this summer and is content with his current situation at Leeds.

“We had a lot of interest before Kalvin signed his last deal, so we got down and looked at all the benefits and cons,” Sharp informed me.

“His only aim was to be rewarded and to continue and play for the team he had loved since he was a child.

“We made provisions in his contract, which he signed in September 2019, for if Leeds joined the Premier League, so everything is in place for the top tier.

“We knew it was a risk, but we were certain that Leeds would get there under (Marcelo) Bielsa, and they did.

“There could be clubs looking at Kalvin right now because the more successful you are – playing for England in international competitions – the more attention you generate.

“However, Kalvin is content in Leeds and has no desire to leave. It’s more of a case of ‘keep doing what you’re doing for the club and country.’

Phillips’ current contract with Leeds has been extended for another three years after he signed it in 2019.

In October, he made his England debut in a Nations League match against Denmark, and he has since earned 14 caps.