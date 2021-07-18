In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Erling Haaland throws a hint to Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland has expressed interest in working with new Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose, and has hinted that he would stay at the club this summer.

The 20-year-old forward has been one of European football’s hottest talents for the past two seasons, averaging about a goal per game.

Since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the January 2020 transfer window, Haaland has 57 goals in 59 games.

Because of his outstanding performance, the forward has been linked with a number of prominent European teams, including Liverpool.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been linked with a summer move for the Norway international.

In November, Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund predicted that if Haaland leaves Dortmund, he will “land” at Liverpool rather than United or even Real Madrid.

As City try to replace Sergio Aguero, speculation has increased that the attacker could be heading to the Etihad this summer.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has recently emerged as the clear favorite to sign him, with rumors earlier this week saying that Dortmund had turned down a deal from the Stamford Bridge club.

However, the Norwegian striker, who returned to pre-season training this week, appears to be committed to another season in the Bundesliga with the German club.

When questioned about his thoughts on new Dortmund manager Rose by Stadium Astro, Haaland answered, “I talked a little bit with him.”

“I’ve known him before because I spent six months in Salzburg with him. I’m looking forward to working with him because he’s a wonderful guy.

“The training is extremely difficult here, so it will be exactly the same as it was in Salzburg, with a lot of hard work and a lot of jogging. That’s what I expect the strategy to be: a lot of pressing, a lot of running, and a lot of attacking.

“Now we just have to have a solid pre-season and get to know each other, and we’ll see what happens.”

“Last season, we won the DFB Pokal, which was huge for us as a club and for the supporters. That was crucial, and we’ll have to wait and see.”