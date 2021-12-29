In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, a Premier League forward has been compared to Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah has been compared to a Liverpool transfer target.

This season, the Reds attacker has been in excellent form, scoring 22 goals in 25 games across all competitions.

Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer with 15 goals, despite missing a penalty against Leicester City on a bad day for the Egyptian.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham has also impressed this season, and Liverpool has been keeping a watch on him.

Bowen is still a target for those who count at Anfield, according to The Washington Newsday, but a January deal is unlikely.

Despite this, Tony Cascarino, a former Chelsea player, has pointed out the similarities between Salah and Bowen.

“Before West Ham purchased him, he had an incredible goal record at Hull City.” In 120 outings, he scored around 50 goals. Cascarino told TalkSport, “That’s not bad for someone who isn’t a natural centre striker.”

“He’s straightforward, like Salah, in that he always appears to get a chance in a game and will rush at people and play in various areas.”

“He has a lot of energy.” He will constantly assist his full-back.

“You have to give David Moyes credit for that. He’s come on leaps and bounds.” He has remained with him.

“Benrahma is more skilled, but he also has a lot of tricks up his sleeve.

“Bowen is a bit more predictable, but he’s a force to be reckoned with.” He’ll always score more than Benrahma.”