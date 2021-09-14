In the midst of Liverpool talks, Jamie Carragher lodges a contract claim for Mohamed Salah.

In the midst of his contract discussions with Liverpool, Jamie Carragher has stated that Mohamed Salah deserves to be one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

The Reds updated the contracts of numerous key players over the summer, preferring to keep their elite players for the long term over bringing in new arrivals.

Salah, on the other hand, has yet to sign on the dotted line. The club will be determined that their talisman does not enter the last year of his current deal, which has two years left on it.

Salah’s importance to Jurgen Klopp’s team and consistency as a prolific goalscorer, according to former Liverpool defender Carragher, should be reflected in his contract.

“For what he’s done at Liverpool, [Salah] deserves to be one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League. He’s never been injured and is the top striker year after year,” the ex-England international told Sky Sports.

“There is no doubt in my mind that he will be in the all-time Liverpool XI. I simply hope that this is resolved sooner rather than later, which I believe it will be.

“It seems like you’re always debating money. The organization wants a little less, and the player wants a little more, but it has to be worked out, and he deserves it for what he has done for Liverpool.”

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and scored 44 goals in his first season, joining six months before Virgil van Dijk. The next summer, Alisson and Fabinho arrived to form the nucleus of the team that won both the Champions League and the Premier League.

The 29-year-old Egyptian scored his 100th Premier League goal in the club’s 3-0 victory over Leeds at the weekend.

Salah’s significance as a motivator for Klopp’s team is often undervalued, according to Carragher, who has 98 goals for Liverpool and 128 in all competitions.

“He scores his 100th Premier League goal, though a couple of them were for Chelsea. On Monday Night Football, Carragher observed, “Don’t forget that Salah plays to the right.”

"He's quite significant. I believe I sometimes feel sorry for him because he flies beneath the radar."