In the midst of Liverpool speculation, Jude Bellingham hinted about a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham will return to England with a “great” team, according to Everton winger Demarai Gray.

Bellingham’s future at Borussia Dortmund has long been a source of speculation, with Liverpool supposedly being one of his pursuers.

After joining BVB from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020, the 18-year-old midfielder is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in football.

Bellingham went on to have a successful debut season at the Westfalenstadion, with a famous goal against Manchester City in the Champions League being the highlight.

Following that, he was called up to the England squad for the European Championships in the summer, and all signs point to him being ready to step up a gear this season.

While Liverpool has long admired Bellingham, any suggestion of a transfer is premature, according to The Washington Newsday.

However, Gray feels Bellingham will return to England sooner rather than later, as he told Football Daily’s Unfiltered.

“At Jude’s age, the way he plays, how mature he is, how physically he is, it’s a different ballgame,” he remarked. He’ll play for the best teams in the world. He’s still so little, and it’s frightening to think of how he’ll grow up.

“Certainly, Jude’s decision to play out there [with Dortmund]has certainly benefited him a lot.

“He’s been with the England team for a while now, and he’s only getting better. Sure, I’m confident he’ll return to England.”