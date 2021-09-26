In the midst of Liverpool rumors, Borussia Dortmund’s CEO responds with an X-rated reaction to Erling Haaland’s transfer demand.

Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the most sought-after players in the world, and many expect him to leave next summer.

Since joining Dortmund in January 2020, the Norwegian international has scored 68 goals in all competitions.

Haaland, who is only 21, is one of the most prolific goal scorers in the game, and he has piqued the interest of clubs all across Europe.

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City are all said to be interested in signing the striker.

Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, on the other hand, has yet to acknowledge Haaland’s possible exit and has dismissed rumors that the club’s financial circumstances may force them to sell.

“It’s still up in the air whether he’ll go in the summer. Let’s see what happens,” Watzke told SPORT1.

“That some experts then say, ‘They’re on the stock exchange, they have to sell them in the summer!’ is just nonsense. Our management is the only one who can decide whether or not someone has to be sold.

“Erling is the only one who has the key. I’m neither optimistic nor pessimistic.

“Even though he is currently playing for one of the top clubs in the world, he will play for one of the finest clubs in the world at some point.”

According to reports from Spain, Real Madrid is in ‘pole position’ to sign him if and when he decides to leave Bayern Munich.

Haaland is said to have a £77 million release clause that kicks in next summer, but Dortmund will want to make the most of any prospective transfer.

Liverpool is thought to be one of the clubs vying for the striker, but they are up against heavy competition from clubs all over Europe.