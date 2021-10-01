In the midst of Liverpool rumors, Bayer Leverkusen sends Kai Havertz a transfer note to Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool have been dealt a transfer blow after learning that 18-year-old wonderkid Florian Wirtz will not leave the club ‘too soon.’

Liverpool are interested in signing Wirtz, according to Christian Falk, head of football for German daily Bild, but may face competition from Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

Following the rumors, Bayer Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes has spoken out about a possible move for Wirtz, stating that the club wants to develop him in the German team and that selling him is not their goal.

He also mentioned the club’s transfer of Kai Havertz to Chelsea in a £70 million deal from Leverkusen in 2020 – after having spent several years with the Leverkusen team and only leaving when he was 21 years old.

“He has a long deal till 2026,” Rolfes told Stats Perform. We are not required to sell players at an early stage. We want to help him improve, as well as our squad and club.

“OK, so there are rumors. You can’t escape it, but selling him isn’t our purpose.

“The players will make the next step to world-class level at some point in their careers, which is fine for us, but not too soon. He is a really inexperienced player.

“That was also with Kai – he was amazing and stayed with us for a few years before moving on to the next phase. However, not too soon.”

Wirtz “could have gone to Liverpool, Bayern, or Dortmund” when he joined Leverkusen from FC Koln’s development club, according to reports elsewhere in Germany.

He’s only 18 years old, but he’s already established himself as a key player for Leverkusen, having started 28 Bundesliga games since the start of last season.

Wirtz made his professional debut at the age of 16, thanks to his exceptional physical attributes and adaptability, which allowed him to play early in his career.

In his Bundesliga career, he has 10 goals and 10 assists, and he scored against Celtic in a 4-0 Europa League victory on Thursday night.

Last season, Wirtz was tenth in the Bundesliga for completed dribbles. “The summary has come to an end.”