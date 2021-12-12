In the midst of Liverpool links, Erling Haaland’s agency clarifies the ‘next destination’ statement.

Mino Raiola, Erling Haaland’s agent, has clarified his previous statement on the striker’s future, insisting that the teams he mentioned as possible destinations are “only examples.”

In an earlier interview with German source Sport1, Raiola appeared to rule out a number of teams, saying: “Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after.” However, there’s a good probability Erling will leave this summer. We’ll have to wait and see.

“He is capable of and willing to take the next step. Bayern [Munich], Real [Madrid], Barcelona, and [Manchester] City are the major teams to whom he can transfer.

“In the last few years, City have won the championship five times, far more than [Manchester] United.”

“When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew this was going to be the next step.”

The comments appear to have ruled out the rest of Europe’s best clubs, including Liverpool, as possible destinations for the 21-year-old.

Raiola, on the other hand, has since issued a statement to dispel any rumors that have surfaced as a result.

“I’d like to clarify the following on the Sport1 interview,” he said in a Twitter statement.

“When it comes to Haaland’s future, the four clubs I listed were merely examples to show that when he goes, he will move to one of the top 15 European clubs.”

“Right now, Erling’s primary concentration is football; there are no talks with any clubs.”

“And I restate what I stated earlier: it’s not a given that he’ll leave this summer; it may be the next.”

Since joining Dortmund in January of last year, Haaland has rapidly established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific goal scorers, and it’s no surprise that clubs from all over Europe are vying for his signature.

Tentative links with Liverpool have also surfaced in the gossip mills, as his next club is still unknown.