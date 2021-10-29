In the midst of Liverpool contract talks, Mohamed Salah sent a’massive’ message to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Mohamed Salah should reject Real Madrid and Barcelona and sign a new contract with’massive’ Liverpool, according to former Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Darren Bent.

The Egyptian’s current contract expires in less than two years, and he is reportedly seeking salaries that would place him among the best-paid players in the Premier League.

Salah is in fine form, and Liverpool midfielder Darren Bent has urged him to stay at Anfield.

The Egyptian has voiced his intention to finish his career at Liverpool, having scored 15 goals in 12 games across all competitions.

“You look at Barcelona or Real Madrid; neither of them is in any sort of financial state,” Bent told Talksport.

“I know they paid a lot of money for Kylian Mbappe, but he appears to be the player they want. They’re in the process of being rebuilt.” “Liverpool is a huge club,” Bent continued. “Right now, where would you rather be?” I think of Liverpool, Chelsea, City, PSG, and Bayern when I think of the top clubs in the world right now in terms of who could win the Champions League.

“Right now, if Barca or Real came in for me and I’m at Liverpool, I’d stay put.”