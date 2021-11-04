In the midst of legal woes, a troubled All-Star pitcher plays it safe and stays with the Dodgers.

Trevor Bauer is already under a lot of pressure, and the last thing the 30-year-old pitcher needs is more.

This is thought to be one of the reasons he declined to opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022.

Bauer has elected to extend his contract with the Dodgers, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. As a result, he will still be paid $32 million next season.

The winner of the National League Cy Young Award in 2020 had the opportunity to test free agency by activating an opt-out provision. He would have obtained a $15 million buyout instead of a $32 million buyout in 2023 if he had done so.

Trevor Bauer will not renegotiate his historic deal. Given the circumstances, this should come as no surprise. Has $64 million to spend over the next two years. Opting out would have resulted in lengthy deferrals as well.

Given his current situation, the decision made sense, albeit it remains to be seen whether he will return to Major League Baseball.

He has already received $38 million in the first year of his three-year, $102 million free-agent contract with the Dodgers, which he signed in February.

Furthermore, if Bauer had chosen to opt out, $20 million of his 2021 compensation would have been paid out in deferrals.

But, for the time being, his MLB future is the more immediate concern.

Aside from the restraining order filed against him by a lady from California in July, a woman from Ohio received another protective order from a court in 2020 for an alleged incident that occurred in 2017.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is still looking into Bauer’s case with the California woman.

According to the female complainant, she was sexually and physically abused on April 21 and May 15, according to a report by Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Atheltic.

She also claimed that the pitcher choked her unconscious and punched her many times during one of those confrontations.

After receiving continuous threats from Bauer, the woman from Ohio filed for a temporary restraining order in June 2020.

Bauer allegedly struck and choked the lady during the act, just like the woman from California, according to The Washington Post.

He last pitched in a game in June of last year. It remains to be seen if his outside-baseball troubles will be resolved in time for him to return to the mound.