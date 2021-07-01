In the midst of his search for a new club, Daniel Sturridge joins Liverpool.

Daniel Sturridge called Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s connection “unbelievable” and said he feels better now than he did during his most productive season with the Reds.

Sturridge, who played 90 times for Liverpool under Klopp, scoring 25 goals and assisting 10, was not Klopp’s first choice striker, but the former Reds striker was full of praise for his former boss.

Sturridge’s Liverpool career was derailed by injuries, and his time at the club dwindled under Klopp’s reign before the 31-year-old joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer in 2019.

According to the High Performance Podcast, he said: “Jurgen was a fantastic manager; he was unlike any other, and while I didn’t get to play as much under him, I learned a lot and we had a terrific relationship, especially towards the end.

“The relationship I had with Jurgen last season was incredible, and I have nothing but love and admiration for him, not only for what he’s accomplished at Liverpool, but also for the friendship we have now.”

Sturridge is still a free agent after being removed from his Trabzonspor contract early in March 2020 due to a betting rule violation.

Despite the fact that he hasn’t played football since February 2020, he claims to be in the same shape as he was during Liverpool’s 2013/2014 season.

The former England international, along with Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling, was a vital element of the Reds’ attacking force during that season, scoring 25 goals.

“I am now motivated to move forward. I’m sure I’ve got it. I am aware that I am who I am. I’m so sure of myself. It’s difficult to put into words. He stated, “I just feel it, and everyone will see it.”

“I am training so hard now my playing weight is back where it was eight years ago. I am obsessed by the fact that I know I want to be what I was before and better that. I will be better than that. I am wiser now. I am older now.

“I didn’t think I could get to that weight again. I didn’t think it was possible. I am doing things I didn’t think were possible.

“I’m proud of myself because I’m holding myself accountable, saying, you. Summary ends.