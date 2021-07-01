In the midst of his duel with Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton feels optimistic about his title hopes.

Despite Fernando Alonso’s forecast that Max Verstappen will win the world championship, Lewis Hamilton is refusing to get caught up in the pessimism.

Hamilton, who last won at the Spanish Grand Prix on May 9, is now 18 points behind Verstappen, who has won three of his previous four races.

Last Sunday, Verstappen dominated at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring, and he will be the clear favorite to win the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend at the same track.

On Wednesday, Hamilton made a rare visit to his team’s simulator at Mercedes’ Brackley headquarters in the hopes of ending his losing skid. Last weekend, he was given a setback when Mercedes chief Toto Wolff ruled out big upgrades for the rest of the season.

“We are not even halfway through the season, so I am still fighting and still striving for this title,” Hamilton said ahead of the ninth of a scheduled 23 races.

“I’m not concerned in the least. We’re all working as hard as we can, and of course, more speed would allow us to compete in qualifying and the race. Red Bull is continuing to make progress.

“However, I’m not going to get caught up in that negative anxiety bubble. I’ll devote all of my energy to being as prepared as possible, as well as assisting the engineers in being as prepared as possible, and this is the time for us to come together, unite, and work as hard as we can to resolve any challenges that arise.

“It is for this reason that we are world champions. I am confident in the team’s ability to do this.”

Red Bull has won the last four races, and Alonso believes Verstappen is in pole position to prevent Hamilton from winning a record-breaking eighth world championship.

“At least it’s not like past years, when we saw Lewis against Lewis, and maybe Lewis against [Mercedes teammate] Valtteri [Bottas], but not often,” Alonso, 39, added.

“We have a fun championship to play in, so we can. (This is a brief piece.)