In the midst of firing rumors, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes a shocking admission.

Despite the strain, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is upbeat as the club prepares for its next match.

Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League with only one goal in mind: to win. Prior to the highly anticipated encounter, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke out about his personal condition, amid reports that he is on the verge of being sacked from his role as the club’s manager.

Solskjaer said he isn’t lingering on Manchester United’s devastating 0-5 loss to Liverpool because his legacy will not be “determined” by the club’s “terrible” season. More importantly, he promises to go “all-in” for the long-awaited victory over the Spurs on Saturday.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports, “I don’t expect them to come out and defend a performance like this [against Liverpool].” “We’ve had a bad run of luck lately. These few weeks are not going to define my 18 years at the club.” “As a player and as a manager, I’ve had my ups and downs,” he added. “I’ve had a lot of setbacks.” At the club, we do exactly that. I’ve always made it a point to defend myself. I’m going all-in now for a win on Saturday [against Tottenham]. That’s the only option we have. We require a response. We require a conclusion.” Solskjaer admitted after Liverpool’s thrashing of Manchester United that he had reached “rock bottom.” He admitted that he is still depressed, but that he will “never give up,” having gotten accustomed to dealing with “adversity” as a player.

“”I have faith in myself,” stated the Norwegian. “But this isn’t about me.” It’s all about progress. When you lose to your adversary in that manner, it’s the lowest point of your career.” “”I lost 5-0 to Newcastle and then 6-3 to Southampton as a player,” he recounted. “In the meanwhile, we lost our first-ever Champions League group stage game at home.” That was my first season with the team, and I learned a lot about how winners deal with adversity during that time. I’m capable enough. I’m not one to give up.” According to previous reports, Manchester United has identified a number of notable managers who may succeed Solskjaer.

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte are among the front-runners for the role. The latter of the two aforementioned coaches is said to be interested in taking over Solskjaer’s position.