In the midst of financial difficulties, Barcelona and Juventus adjust to life without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In soccer-obsessed Spain and Italy, the same names frequently appear at or near the top of the rankings. Barcelona and Juventus’ striped jerseys have won domestic titles at such a high rate that it sometimes felt like their path to victory was a routine and foregone conclusion.

However, as the virus spreads across Europe, both teams are suffering financial difficulties.

Juventus lost more than $135 million in the first half of the 2020-21 season, compared to $47.9 million in the previous season.

Barcelona’s debt crisis is significantly worse.

According to team president Joan Laporta, the debt was $1.59 billion as of March 21.

The departures of perhaps the two best football players of the last 15 years have been a casualty of the financial troubles. Lionel Messi moved to Paris from Camp Nou, while Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after three seasons in Turin.

Both parties appear to be aware of the other’s problems. Miralem Pjanic, a Bosnian midfielder, was sold by Juventus to Barcelona for for $70 million. After that, Barcelona traded Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo to Juventus for almost $84 million in a swap deal. The payments were only made for bookkeeping purposes, according to Financial Times columnist Simon Kuper.

Debt is a problem for several of Europe’s elite clubs, which was undoubtedly a major factor in the projected Super League’s debacle. Barcelona and Juventus were among the 12 founding members of the new league, which came as no surprise.

JP Morgan announced a “welcome bonus” for the founding member clubs on April 19, and shares of Juventus (JUVE.MI) jumped 18 percent to $0.9195 on the Milan exchange. Juventus shares closed at $0.7155 on Friday.

All 12 #SuperLeague clubs are currently in debt.

Atletico Madrid – £804 million Barcelona is worth £1.030 billion. Real Madrid (£651 million) Arsenal – £405 million Chelsea – £224 million Liverpool is worth £386 million. Man City – £202 million Manchester United – £771 million Tottenham Hotspur – £1.177 billion Inter – £757 million Juventus – £752 million Milan – £247 million

£7.406 billion in total debt

Juventus and Barcelona may appear to have more serious debt problems than other top clubs, especially after bizarre and criminal circumstances in March, which included the arrest of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and other top executives on allegations of misappropriation of funds and corruption in a social media scandal.

According to reports, the club paid a marketing consultancy firm $1 million to tarnish current and former players, as well as the club. Brief News from Washington Newsday.