In the midst of Everton leave rumors, Rafa Benitez files a contract claim for Lewis Dobbin.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez claims that wonderkid Lewis Dobbin will sign a new contract at Goodison Park.

The 18-year-old striker, who has had a breakthrough season with Everton, making three substitute appearances so far, got his greatest run-out in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea, playing for nearly half an hour.

The Stoke-on-Trent-born player, who has been with the Blues since he was 11, does, however, have less than six months left on his current contract.

“I think the player is quite satisfied, and our interactions with him have been fairly pleasant,” Benitez remarked when asked about Dobbin’s contract.

“I am confident that he will be thrilled to continue working with us.”

Thierry Small quit Everton before the start of the current season, despite being the club’s youngest-ever first-team player last season.