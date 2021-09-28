In the midst of Evergrande’s troubles, Cannavaro leaves Guangzhou FC.

Guangzhou FC announced Tuesday that Italian football icon Fabio Cannavaro is stepping down as manager, as the team confronts an unclear future with its owner Evergrande Group on the verge of bankruptcy.

After failing to lead Guangzhou FC to a seventh Chinese Super League (CSL) title last season, Cannavaro’s exit was widely expected.

However, the problems at Evergrande Group, whose possible downfall has rattled global financial markets, may have pressed the issue, with speculation circling about the team’s fate.

According to a statement on the club’s Weibo account, “Guangzhou Evergrande has decided to terminate Fabio Cannavaro’s contract after friendly negotiations.”

“We appreciate Fabio Cannavaro wholeheartedly for his tremendous efforts and excellent contribution to the club, and we wish him the best of luck in the future!” the statement concluded.

For the 48-year-old Cannavaro, who returned to Guangzhou in 2017 for a second term after being ousted following a dismal tenure there in 2014-15, the writing was already on the wall.

In 2019, he led the team to the league title, but the previous season finished without a trophy.

Soon later, the club announced that it was restructuring its managerial structure, leaving Cannavaro with little control.

Compensation, according to Chinese media, was a stumbling point in Cannavaro’s dismissal outright. According to reports, the 2006 World Cup-winning captain’s 12-million-euro-a-year contract has two years left on it.

Uncertainty at the most successful team in recent CSL history adds to the turbulence in Chinese football and throws a brighter light on the sport’s shaky finances.

China, a longtime football underachiever, has recently harbored fantasies of hosting and winning the World Cup.

However, Jiangsu FC’s aspirations were dashed earlier this year when the team disbanded just months after winning their first championship due to financial difficulties at the club’s backer, retail conglomerate Suning.

CSL play has been hampered by severe Covid-19 limitations, which have limited teams to only playing in two cities for the previous two seasons and limited fan contact.

High salaries, which previously enticed many elite foreign players, have also been slashed by authorities.

Since the end of last season, a number of big-name foreigners have gone, including Brazilians Hulk, Alex Teixeira, and Paulinho, as well as Italians Graziano Pelle and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Oscar, Marouane Fellaini, and Mousa Dembele are among the league’s stars, but there have been no big-name additions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.