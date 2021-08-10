In the midst of declining viewership, NBC promotes the Olympics.

NBC said Monday that its Olympics programming received good ratings on television and online, despite lower viewership than in previous years.

The average television audience during the Tokyo Olympics, according to NBCUniversal, was 15.1 million. The figure was lower than the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

With six billion streaming minutes and 2.9 billion impressions on NBC’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, the Tokyo Olympics were the “most streamed Olympics ever,” according to the media company.

According to NBC’s citation of ratings, an estimated 150 million Americans watched the closing ceremony presentation.

“There is nothing more potent in media than 17 days of Olympics dominance,” NBC Sports chief Pete Bevacqua said.

“The epidemic changed nearly every element of these Games, but our team pivots and reimagines while displaying history-making performances across 41 sports.

“Once again, we have seen the unrivaled impact that these Games have on media and our culture.” Meanwhile, according to the website Sports Media Watch, viewership was down 42% from equivalent days at the Rio Olympics five years ago, and was among the lowest of any Olympics.

According to Tom Jones of Poynter, the data are expected to reveal a drop of up to 10 million US viewers compared to Rio.

“Several factors, including a half-day time difference between Tokyo and the United States, may have influenced the numbers,” Jones added.

“There’s also just a general somber vibe because of Covid-19 and the lack of fans,” Jones said, adding that viewers were drawn to “important stories, such as American gymnast Simone Biles bringing more attention to the mental wellness of athletes by withdrawing from several events.”