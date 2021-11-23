In the midst of Barcelona transfer rumors, Thiago Alcantara speaks about his future with Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara is sure that he “100%” made the correct decision by heading to Liverpool, despite reports that he is being courted by Barcelona.

According to reports in Spain earlier this month, new Barcelona manager Xavi wants to bring his old teammate back to Camp Nou as he attempts to rebuild the Catalans’ roster following Lionel Messi’s summer departure.

Since joining Liverpool for £20 million from Bayern Munich last September, Thiago has been plagued by illness and injury.

On Saturday, however, he was a standout performer in his first start in almost two months, as Liverpool romped to a 4-0 Premier League victory over Arsenal.

And, speaking before of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Porto at Anfield, the 30-year-old reiterated that his complete concentration is on the Reds.

“I am a guy who plays football, and I am not concerned about the rumors,” Thiago explained.

“I’m focused on the responsibilities I have with my squad and the contract years I have with them.”

“I just want to learn everything I can about this new adventure I’m on in the Premier League and attempt to win as many titles as I can.” And with this crew, I’m giving it my all.” “100%,” Thiago said when asked about his decision to come to Liverpool. I made the correct decision and move.

“You never know since injuries force you to reduce your playing frequency, allowing you to learn a lot more about how your squad performs on the field.”

“You can watch football at any moment, and while the idea is great, the practice is even better. I’m sorry that my teammates and I were harmed, but it’s a part of our job and life. When we are in good shape, we must put in our best efforts.

“What drew me here?” Because I wanted to win and get out of my comfort zone and do new things, as well as a fantastic, unique football, my teammates, and Jurgen’s football.

“It’s not about winning, it’s about learning.” Why not? With my football experience and understanding, I can be better at learning new things.” Finally, I want to win. “That’s the most important thing I have.” “The summary comes to an end.”